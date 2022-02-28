Smriti Mandhana stable after head blow, under observation

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has been cleared to continue playing at the ICC Women's World Cup after taking a blow to the head during the team's first warm-up fixture against South Africa.

Mandhana was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer during her team's first warm-up game, which India won by two runs.

According to an ICC report, the 25-year-old Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over and a half later after another consultation.

The report further states that the left-hander felt no concussion symptoms, according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident.

Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that the batter was fine and under observation.

"Smriti Mandhana sustained a blow to her left ear and lower temple while batting in the warm-up game against South Africa in Rangiora. Smriti was immediately assessed by the match-day doctor who expected a delayed concussion After further assessment, Smriti was diagnosed with a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe which caused discomfort while batting and therefore she had to leave the field retired hurt.

"As a safety precaution, she was rested for the rest of the match and is currently under observation. Presently, the opening batter is doing fine and her condition is stable. Her progress will be monitored by the medical team and a decision on her participation in the next match will be taken accordingly," BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

The stylish batter looked in fine fettle while scoring her 20th half-century in her previous ODI against New Zealand before the upcoming 50-over showpiece.

Mandhana has so far scored 2,461 runs in 64 ODIs, including four centuries.

India is scheduled to play another warm-up, against West Indies, before beginning its World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6.

In the warm-up against South Africa, India posted 244 for 9 after a century from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia's 58.

Luus and Laura Wolvaardt made half-centuries for South Africa, but they couldn't get the team across the line, as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4 for 46 in 10 overs.