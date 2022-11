Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022: Teams, full squads, schedule, match time

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced the squads for the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy 2022.

India will be featuring in the Women’s T20 World Cup in early 2023 in South Africa and the Challenger Trophy will serve as a preparatory tournament to build the Harmanpreet Kaur-led natonal team.

Four teams - India A, India B, India C and India D - have been announced with each squad comprising 14 players.

The tournament will begin in Raipur on Sunday with teams participating in a single round-robin format followed by the final on November 26.