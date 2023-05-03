South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail announces international retirement

South Africa fast bowler Shabnim Ismail announced her retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Regarded as one of the quickest bowlers in women’s cricket, Ismail has featured in 241 international matches, picking up 317 wickets.

Ismail’s last appearance for South Africa was in the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final against the eventual champion Australia, on home soil in February this year.

The right-arm fast bowler made her international debut in an ODI against Pakistan in January 2007 in Pretoria, and ended up picking 191 wickets in 127 matches with a notable economy rate of 3.70. Her best figures of six for 10 came against Netherlands in 2011.

Ismail is the second-highest wicket-taker in the format, only bettered by India’s Jhulan Goswami (255 wickets). Ismail also grabbed the joint-most Women’s ODI wickets taken in a single calendar year, with 37 scalps in 2022, including 14 at the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Ismail also bagged 123 T20I wickets from 113 appearances, the fourth-highest overall, with a strike-rate of 19.30.

Ismail has featured in four 50-over World Cups between 2009-2022 as well as in all eight Women’s T20 World Cups, beginning with the 2009 edition