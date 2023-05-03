Dhoni on IPL future: You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni hinted at prolonging his IPL (Indian Premier League) career ahead of the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday.

“You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me,” quipped Dhoni at the toss when asked if he was enjoying his swansong tour.

The former India skipper is known for his terse responses whenever he is quizzed about his future in the IPL. Dhoni had famously replied ‘definitely not’ when Danny Morrison had asked him ahead of CSK’s final match of the 2020 season if it was his last in yellow.

Dhoni walked out to a rapturous applause from the Lucknow crowd on Wednesday. The 41-year-old has been receiving massive support across venues in this edition of the IPL, with many believing that it could be his last as a player.

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” Dhoni had said after CSK’s match at the Eden Gardens last month.