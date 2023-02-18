Royal Challengers Bangalore has named Indian batter Smriti Mandhana as its captain ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) season on Saturday.

RCB won a bidding war with Mumbai Indians at the recently concluded auction and signed Mandhana for a whopping Rs 3.4 crore, making her the most expensive signing in WPL.

From one No. 18 to another, from one skipper to another, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis announce RCB's captain for the Women's Premier League - Smriti Mandhana. #PlayBold#WPL2023#CaptainSmriti@mandhana_smritipic.twitter.com/sqmKnJePPu — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 18, 2023

“Now it’s time for Another No.18 to lead very special RCB team in WPL. Yes, We are talking about Smriti Mandhana, Go well Smriti. You have the support best team and best fans in the world.” said former India and RCB skipper VIrat Kohli in a video, congratulating Mandhana.

“I would like to thank RCB management for giving me this amazing opportunity. I’m looking forward to receiving all the love and support from you fans, who I’m told are the best in the world. And I promise you to give my 100% to lead RCB to success in WPL.”said the newly-appointed captain of the Women’s team.

Currently the vice captain of the Indian Women’s team participating in the Women’s T20 World Cup, Mandhana has previously led the national team on 11 occasions. India has won all of the last 5 games in which Mandhana has captained the team.