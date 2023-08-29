Mandhana to skip WBBL for second year in row

India women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will skip the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for the second year in a row as she has not put forward her name for the inaugural player draft, scheduled for September 3.

Almost all the top India players, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, young Harleen Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma figure in the list of over 122 overseas players who have put their names forward for the draft.

A total of 18 Indian players are on the list of which Harmanpreet (Melbourne Renegades) and Jemimah (Melbourne Stars) are eligible for retention.

Mandhana, who had opted out of WBBL last year as well, reportedly wants to concentrate on the upcoming domestic season and also manage her workload with a busy international year ahead.

The WBBL will commence on October 19 and run until December 2.

Mandhana’s first assignment for the country will be the Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to commence on September 23.

With 35 players in the draft pool, England is leading the list of overseas players in the draft pool, followed by South Africa, which has 20, including their charismatic opener Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismail.

India players in the WBBL draft: