Mandhana to skip WBBL for second year in row

Almost all the top India players, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, young Harleen Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma figure in the list of over 122 overseas players who have put their names forward for the draft.

Published : Aug 29, 2023 13:49 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana in action for Syden Thunders in WBBL 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana in action for Syden Thunders in WBBL 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana in action for Syden Thunders in WBBL 2021. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will skip the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) for the second year in a row as she has not put forward her name for the inaugural player draft, scheduled for September 3.

Almost all the top India players, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, young Harleen Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma figure in the list of over 122 overseas players who have put their names forward for the draft.

A total of 18 Indian players are on the list of which Harmanpreet (Melbourne Renegades) and Jemimah (Melbourne Stars) are eligible for retention.

Mandhana, who had opted out of WBBL last year as well, reportedly wants to concentrate on the upcoming domestic season and also manage her workload with a busy international year ahead.

The WBBL will commence on October 19 and run until December 2.

Mandhana’s first assignment for the country will be the Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled to commence on September 23.

With 35 players in the draft pool, England is leading the list of overseas players in the draft pool, followed by South Africa, which has 20, including their charismatic opener Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismail.

India players in the WBBL draft:

WBBL DRAFT
Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Richa Ghosh, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Stars), Meghana Sabbineni, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.

Related Topics

WBBL /

Smriti Mandhana /

Women's Big Bash League /

Harleen Deol /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Jemima Rodrigues /

Deepti Sharma /

Melbourne Renegades /

Asian Games

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
