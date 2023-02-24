Women's Cricket

Women’s T20 World Cup: South Africa reaches maiden ICC final

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits teamed up to put on an impressive 82 ball 96 run partnership and power to power South Africa to 164 for four in the first innings.

Team Sportstar
24 February, 2023 21:46 IST
24 February, 2023 21:46 IST
South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (R) is congratulated by South Africa’s Tazmin Brits after scoring a half-century.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (R) is congratulated by South Africa’s Tazmin Brits after scoring a half-century. | Photo Credit: AFP

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits teamed up to put on an impressive 82 ball 96 run partnership and power to power South Africa to 164 for four in the first innings.

South Africa beat England by six runs to reach its maiden final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits teamed up to put on an impressive 82 ball 96 run partnership and power to power South Africa to 164 for four in the first innings.

Also Read
ENG vs SA HIGHLIGHTS Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: South Africa beats England to reach maiden final, faces Australia on Sunday

Danielle Wyatt (34) and Sophia Dunkley (28) made a flying start to take England to 53 for no loss in five overs but finally fell short after losing wickets at regular intervals.

With 13 needed off the last over and England still had hope with skipper Heather Knight in the middle. Ismail got rid of her to seal a special result for South Africa

This will be South Africa’s first ICC final since its men reached the 1998 Knockout Trophy final. Stephen Fleming’s 96 proved vital as it went on to lift the trophy.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us