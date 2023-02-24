South Africa beat England by six runs to reach its maiden final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits teamed up to put on an impressive 82 ball 96 run partnership and power to power South Africa to 164 for four in the first innings.

Danielle Wyatt (34) and Sophia Dunkley (28) made a flying start to take England to 53 for no loss in five overs but finally fell short after losing wickets at regular intervals.

With 13 needed off the last over and England still had hope with skipper Heather Knight in the middle. Ismail got rid of her to seal a special result for South Africa

This will be South Africa’s first ICC final since its men reached the 1998 Knockout Trophy final. Stephen Fleming’s 96 proved vital as it went on to lift the trophy.

(With inputs from PTI)