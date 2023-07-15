MagazineBuy Print

Thailand woman cricketer Putthawong achieves rare feat, takes four wickets in four balls in T20I

Putthawong is the third woman cricketer to take four wickets in four balls after Anuradha Doddaballapur of Germany (vs Austria in 2020) and Shameela Mosweu of Botswana (vs Mozambique in 2021).

Published : Jul 15, 2023 12:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Putthawong is the third woman cricketer to take four wickets in four balls.
infoIcon

Thailand Women left-arm spinner Thipatcha Putthawong took four wickets in four balls against Netherlands in a T20I in Utrecht on Friday.

Putthawong became only the seventh cricketer, men or women, to achieve the feat. She claimed the wickets of Phebe Molkenboer, Mikkie Zwilling, Hannah Landheer and Caroline de Lange off consecutive deliveries in the 18th over and ended with bowling figures of 5/8 in 3.5 overs as Netherlands was dismissed for 75.

Thailand chased the total down in 13.3 overs with wickets in hand and registered its second win of the T20I Tri-Series, which also involves Scotland Women.

The 19-year-old Putthawong had won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award in May 2023 as she helped Thailand Women claim the gold medal in the South East Asian Games in Cambodia.

In men’s cricket, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malinga, Curtis Campher and Jason Holder have taken four wickets in four balls.

