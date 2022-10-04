Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full list of fixtures, schedule and venues

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa from February 10, 2023 and the ICC announced the fixtures for the tournament on Monday.
The event starts with host South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Group 1 at Paarl. Cape Town and Gqeberha are the other two cities that will host matches.
Defending champion Australia has been pitted in Group 1 and will start its campaign against New Zealand on February 11. The tournament will also offer an India-Pakistan encounter in Group 2 on February 12.
Top two teams from both groups will make it to the semifinals, to be played on February 23 and 24 in Cape Town. The final will take place on February 27 at the same venue.
Here is the full fixture list:
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 - Fixtures
Group Fixtures
10 February - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Cape Town
11 February - West Indies v England - Paarl
11 February - Australia v New Zealand - Paarl
12 February - India v Pakistan - Cape Town
12 February - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Cape Town
13 February - Ireland v England - Paarl
13 February - South Africa v New Zealand - Paarl
14 February - Australia v Bangladesh - Gqeberha
15 February - West Indies v India - Cape Town
15 February - Pakistan v Ireland - Cape Town
16 February - Sri Lanka v Australia - Gqeberha
17 February - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Cape Town
17 February - West Indies v Ireland - Cape Town
18 February - England v India - Gqeberha
18 February- South Africa v Australia - Gqeberha
19 February - Pakistan v West Indies - Paarl
19 February - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Paarl
20 February - Ireland v India - Gqeberha
21 February - England v Pakistan - Cape Town
21 February - South Africa v Bangladesh - Cape Town
Knockouts
23 February - SEMI-FINAL 1 - Cape Town
24 February - SEMI-FINAL 2 - Cape Town
26 February - FINAL - Cape Town