Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Full list of fixtures, schedule and venues

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa from February 10, 2023 and the ICC announced the fixtures for the tournament on Monday.

The event starts with host South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Group 1 at Paarl. Cape Town and Gqeberha are the other two cities that will host matches.

Defending champion Australia has been pitted in Group 1 and will start its campaign against New Zealand on February 11. The tournament will also offer an India-Pakistan encounter in Group 2 on February 12.

Top two teams from both groups will make it to the semifinals, to be played on February 23 and 24 in Cape Town. The final will take place on February 27 at the same venue.

Here is the full fixture list: