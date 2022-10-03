Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India schedule, fixtures, venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, announced the schedule for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, to be held in South Africa.

The eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup will begin on 10 February 2023 with host South Africa taking on Sri Lanka.

India, the runner-up of the last edition, is slotted in Group 2 along with Pakistan, West Indies, England and Ireland.

The Women in Blue will begin their campaign on February 12 against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town. Their next game is scheduled at the same venue against West Indies on February 15. India will move to Gqeberha for its remaining two Group 2 matches against England and Ireland on February 18 and February 20, respectively.

In the group stage, each team will play the four teams in its group. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

The final will be held on 26 February 2023 with a reserve day available on the 27th in case of major interruptions in play on the designated date.

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Full Schedule