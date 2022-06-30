Harmanpreet Kaur bats for more women's Test cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay had recently stated that women’s Test cricket was ‘not evolving at any particular speed’ and suggested that it is ‘not part of the landscape moving forward’.

While several players across the globe - including England vice-captain Nat Sciver - lashed out at the ICC chairman for his comments, India’s limited overs captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday said that as a player, she would ‘definitely want’ to play more Test cricket.

“In my career, I have only played 2-3 Tests. If we get more games then only we can decide if it has a future or not. As a player, we want to play Test cricket because we have grown up watching that format. You cannot compare all the formats together, but Test cricket is a different format and has its own level of excitement,” Harmanpreet said from Kandy.

“We were watching the England vs South Africa Test match and we want to play a Test game and whenever there is a bilateral series, if we can play one Test game and for two years back to back, then only we can decide. As a player, I definitely want to play Test cricket,” Harmanpreet said.

Last year, India played two Tests - against England and Australia.