Women’s Premier League Squads: Full team list of all franchises in WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League gets underway on March 4 with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture.
Giants come into the game with a last minute change in their squad. Kim Garth from Australia has been added to the squad reportedly in place of Deandra Dottin who has been ruled out of the season due to fitness issues. The West Indian allrounder, however, has rubbished the reports on social media leaving fans confused about her omission from the set-up. No official announcement regarding the same has come from the team.
Giants paid INR 60 lakh for Dottin at auction after bidding started at INR 50 lakh.
Garth, a right-handed batter, went unsold at the auction last month. At the time of the auction, she was a member of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning team in South Africa.
Here is the full list of the Women’s Premier League squad for 2023.
Gujarat Giants
Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin (ruled out), S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth (added).
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amarjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Komal Zanzad, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana (c), Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Divine, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Diksha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shibana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar.
UP Warriorz
Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.
Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Marizanne Kapp, Titas Sadhu, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhter, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Sneha Deepthi, Arundhati Reddy, Aparna Mondal.