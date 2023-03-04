Women’s Premier League Squads: Full team list of all franchises in WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League gets underway on March 4 with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture.

Giants come into the game with a last minute change in their squad. Kim Garth from Australia has been added to the squad reportedly in place of Deandra Dottin who has been ruled out of the season due to fitness issues. The West Indian allrounder, however, has rubbished the reports on social media leaving fans confused about her omission from the set-up. No official announcement regarding the same has come from the team.

Giants paid INR 60 lakh for Dottin at auction after bidding started at INR 50 lakh.

Garth, a right-handed batter, went unsold at the auction last month. At the time of the auction, she was a member of Australia’s T20 World Cup-winning team in South Africa.

Here is the full list of the Women’s Premier League squad for 2023.

WPL FULL 2023 SQUADS