Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: February 11 - Matches today, squads, preview, live streaming details, time in IST

West Indies takes on England while defending champion Australia goes up against New Zealand on day 2 of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

OVERVIEW:

England head into the tournament ranked second in the world and with some fine form behind them. Heather Knight’s side have added power to the top order and have a spin attack that is the envy of the world.

England have reached at least the semi-finals in six of the seven past T20 World Cups and have been in the final of each of the last two 50-over World Cups, and it would be a shock if they failed to reach the final four again this time around.

West Indies endured a torrid build-up toward the tournament, not aided by a run of fixtures against an in-form England.

How Hayley Matthews performs will be key, and it will be intriguing to see who can fill the void left behind by some absent big names.

Australia are ranked number one in the world, are the defending Women’s T20 World Cup champions, and the favourites to claim the title once again.

But it is not a foregone conclusion that the Aussies will top Group 1.

They have been beaten twice by fellow Group 1 side New Zealand in this World Cup cycle, were taken to a super over by India late last year, and slipped to a warm-up loss to Ireland ahead of the tournament.

New Zealand slot in at number three in the world rankings coming into the tournament and possess some of the most dangerous players at the tournament.

Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr would get into most if not all other teams competing in South Africa, and if they fire they will take some stopping in that race for a top two spot.

MATCH DETAILS:

Match #2: England vs West Indies, Boland Park

Time: 6:30pm IST

Match #3: Australia vs New Zealand, Boland Park

Time: 10.30pm IST

WHERE TO WATCH THE WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2023?

Catch live telecasts of the matches from the Women’s T20 World Cup on the Star Sports Network. The matches can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.