WPL 2023

WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after DC vs UPW

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in Mumbai on Monday.

Team Sportstar
08 March, 2023 11:39 IST
08 March, 2023 11:39 IST
Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals stands second in the points table after win over UP Warriorz on Tuesday.

Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals stands second in the points table after win over UP Warriorz on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

WPL 2023: Here’s how the points table of the Women’s Premier League looks after the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match in Mumbai on Monday.

Delhi Capitals registered its second consecutive win after defeating UP Warriorz Women in the fifth match of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

With two wins from two games, Delhi stands second in the points table with four points while UP is at third having suffered its first loss.

However, its net run-rate has taken a beating after Delhi beat UP by a massive 42-run margin.

Mumbai continues to occupy the top spot on the basis of a superior net run-rate.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz:

PositionTeamPlayedWonLostPointsNRR
1Mumbai Indians2204+5.185
2Delhi Capitals 2204+2.550
3UP Warriorz2112-0.864
4Royal Challengers Bangalore2020-3.176
5Gujarat Giants2020-3.765

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

WPL 2023: DC beats UPW to take second spot - Match in Pictures

MI vs RCB WPL 2023: Mumbai beats Bangalore Women by 9 wickets - Match in Pictures

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us