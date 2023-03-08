WPL 2023 Points table: Standings updated after DC vs UPW

Delhi Capitals registered its second consecutive win after defeating UP Warriorz Women in the fifth match of the Women’s Premier League 2023 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

With two wins from two games, Delhi stands second in the points table with four points while UP is at third having suffered its first loss.

However, its net run-rate has taken a beating after Delhi beat UP by a massive 42-run margin.

Mumbai continues to occupy the top spot on the basis of a superior net run-rate.

Here’s how the standings look at the end of the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz: