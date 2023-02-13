Women's Cricket

WPL Auction: Shafali Verma sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

WPL Auction: India opener Shafali Verma was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore at the Women’s Premier League Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Team Sportstar
13 February, 2023 15:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Shafali Verma.

FILE PHOTO: Shafali Verma. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India opener Shafali Verma was signed by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction in Mumbai on Monday.

Shafali was involved in an intense bidding war between Delhi and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shafali made her T20I debut in 2019, becoming the youngest to feature in an international game for India and achieved the feat across formats.

In October 2022, Shafali became the youngest player to reach 1000 T20I runs. She reached the landmark in 43 matches, the third-quickest among Indians behind Mithali Raj and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The 19-year-old also has the highest batting strike-rate among all women (134.46), who have accumulated over 1000 career runs. Shafali also ended India’s ICC trophy drought by leading the U-19 team to victory in the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup in South Africa last month.

