The inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will be held in Mumbai today (Monday, February 13).

The five franchises - Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) - will have to put their thinking caps on when they walk into the Jio World Centre.

Of the five, three franchises are already accustomed to auction dynamics, thanks to the IPL, whereas the two new entrants - Gujarat Giants, owned by the Adani Group, and Capri Global-owned UP Warriorz - also have a fair understanding of cricket auctions, thanks to their investments in other overseas leagues.

But this being the first auction of a women’s franchise league, equations are likely to be different as a total of 448 cricketers will go under the hammer - of which 269 are Indians and 179 are overseas (19 of these are from the Associate Nations).

There are 90 slots to be filled - 30 of which are reserved for overseas players - and it needs to be seen what strategy the franchises adapt to fill their rosters.

WPL AUCTION 2023 - ALL SOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Smriti Mandhana - 50 lakh - 3.4 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore Sophia Dunkley - 30 lakh - 60 lakh - Gujarat Giants Jemimah Rodrigues - 50 lakh - 2.2 crore - Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning - 50 lakh - 1.1 crore - Delhi Capitals Shafali Verma - 50 lakh - 2 crore - Delhi Capitals

BOWLERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Renuka Singh - 50 lakh - 1.5 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore Shabnim Ismail - 40 lakh - 1 crore - UP Warriorz

ALL-ROUNDERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Harmanpreet Kaur - 50 lakh - 1.8 crore - Mumbai Indians Sophie Devine - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore Ashleigh Gardner - 50 lakh - 3.2 crore - Gujarat Giants Ellyse Perry - 50 lakh - 1.7 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore Sophie Ecclestone - 50 lakh - 1.8 crore - UP Warriorz Deepti Sharma - 50 lakh - 2.6 crore - UP Warriorz Natalie Sciver - 50 lakh - 3.2 crore - Mumbai Indians Tahlia McGrath - 40 lakh - 1.4 crore - UP Warriorz Amelia Kerr - 40 lakh - 1 crore - Mumbai Indians Annabel Sutherland - 30 lakh - 70 lakh - Gujarat Giants Harleen Deol - 40 lakh - 40 lakh - Gujarat Giants Pooja Vastrakar - 50 lakh - 1.9 crore - Mumbai Indians Deandra Dottin - 50 lakh - 60 lakh - Gujarat Giants

WICKETKEEPERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Beth Mooney - 40 lakh - 2 crore - Gujarat Giants

WPL AUCTION 2023 - ALL UNSOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Suzie Bates - 30 lakh Tazmin Brits - 30 lakh Laura Wolvaardt - 30 lakh Tammy Beaumont - 30 lakh

BOWLERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)

ALL-ROUNDERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Hayley Matthews - 40 lakh Heather Knight - 40 lakh Sune Luus - 30 lakh Dani Wyatt - 50 lakh Chamari Athapaththu - 30 lakh

WICKETKEEPERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Stay tuned! The auction begins shortly.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH WPL 2023 AUCTION?

The WPL 2023 auction will start at 2:30PM IST on Monday and will be telecast on the Sports18 Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app.