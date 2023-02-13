The inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 will be held in Mumbai today (Monday, February 13).
The five franchises - Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) - will have to put their thinking caps on when they walk into the Jio World Centre.
Of the five, three franchises are already accustomed to auction dynamics, thanks to the IPL, whereas the two new entrants - Gujarat Giants, owned by the Adani Group, and Capri Global-owned UP Warriorz - also have a fair understanding of cricket auctions, thanks to their investments in other overseas leagues.
But this being the first auction of a women’s franchise league, equations are likely to be different as a total of 448 cricketers will go under the hammer - of which 269 are Indians and 179 are overseas (19 of these are from the Associate Nations).
There are 90 slots to be filled - 30 of which are reserved for overseas players - and it needs to be seen what strategy the franchises adapt to fill their rosters.
WPL AUCTION 2023 - ALL SOLD PLAYERS
BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Smriti Mandhana - 50 lakh - 3.4 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sophia Dunkley - 30 lakh - 60 lakh - Gujarat Giants
Jemimah Rodrigues - 50 lakh - 2.2 crore - Delhi Capitals
Meg Lanning - 50 lakh - 1.1 crore - Delhi Capitals
Shafali Verma - 50 lakh - 2 crore - Delhi Capitals
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Renuka Singh - 50 lakh - 1.5 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore
Shabnim Ismail - 40 lakh - 1 crore - UP Warriorz
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Harmanpreet Kaur - 50 lakh - 1.8 crore - Mumbai Indians
Sophie Devine - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Royal Challengers Bangalore
Ashleigh Gardner - 50 lakh - 3.2 crore - Gujarat Giants
Ellyse Perry - 50 lakh - 1.7 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sophie Ecclestone - 50 lakh - 1.8 crore - UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma - 50 lakh - 2.6 crore - UP Warriorz
Natalie Sciver - 50 lakh - 3.2 crore - Mumbai Indians
Tahlia McGrath - 40 lakh - 1.4 crore - UP Warriorz
Amelia Kerr - 40 lakh - 1 crore - Mumbai Indians
Annabel Sutherland - 30 lakh - 70 lakh - Gujarat Giants
Harleen Deol - 40 lakh - 40 lakh - Gujarat Giants
Pooja Vastrakar - 50 lakh - 1.9 crore - Mumbai Indians
Deandra Dottin - 50 lakh - 60 lakh - Gujarat Giants
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Beth Mooney - 40 lakh - 2 crore - Gujarat Giants
WPL AUCTION 2023 - ALL UNSOLD PLAYERS
BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Suzie Bates - 30 lakh
Tazmin Brits - 30 lakh
Laura Wolvaardt - 30 lakh
Tammy Beaumont - 30 lakh
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Hayley Matthews - 40 lakh
Heather Knight - 40 lakh
Sune Luus - 30 lakh
Dani Wyatt - 50 lakh
Chamari Athapaththu - 30 lakh
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Stay tuned! The auction begins shortly.
HERE ARE THE FULL SQUAD LISTS BEING UPDATED REAL TIME -
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH WPL 2023 AUCTION?
The WPL 2023 auction will start at 2:30PM IST on Monday and will be telecast on the Sports18 Network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app.