Gujarat Giants Squad WPL 2023: Full list of players bought by GG at Women’s Premier League Auction

Here is the full list of players bought by Gujarat Giants at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction in Mumbai on Monday, February 13 Also Read WPL Auction LIVE Updates: Mandhana most expensive player; Deepti, Jemimah in top five buys Gujarat Giants Players bought at WPL 2023 auction: Ashleigh Gardner (Rs 3.4 crore), Beth Mooney (Rs 2.2 crore), Sophia Dunkley (INR 60 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (INR 70 lalkh), Harleen Deol (INR 40 lakh) Purse Remaining: INR 5.1 crore Total player slots available: 13/18 Overseas slots available: 2/6 Read more stories on Women's Cricket.