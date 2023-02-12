The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday.
A total of 409 players are slated to go under the hammer. An initial pool of 1525 were whittled down for the landmark auction.
Among the registered players are 209 Indians and 163 overseas players, eight of whom are from Associate nations.
With a total of 90 spots to be filled among five teams, the spotlight will fall on the top players among the 209 capped cricketers in the list.
The BCCI had announced that INR 50 lakhs will be the highest base price in the auction and 24 cricketers have enlisted themselves for the same bracket.
Here is a look at the players with the highest base price in WPL Auction 2023
- ⦿ Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - All-Rounder - SET-1 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Sophie Ecclestone (England) - All-Rounder - SET-1 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Ashleigh Gardner (Australia) - All-Rounder - SET-1 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Harmanpreet Kaur (India) - All-Rounder - SET-1 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Smriti Mandhana (India) - Batter - SET-1 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Ellyse Perry (Australia) All-Rounder - SET-1 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Natalie Sciver (England) - All-Rounder - SET-2 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Deepti Sharma (India) - All-Rounder - SET-2 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Renuka Singh (India) - Bowler - SET-2 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Meg Lanning (Australia) - Batter - SET-3 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Jemimah Rodrigues (India) - Batter - SET-3 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Shafali Verma (India) - Batter - SET-3 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Deandra Dottin (West Indies) - All-Rounder - SET-4 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Pooja Vastrakar (India) - All-Rounder - SET-4 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Danielle Wyatt (England) - All-Rounder - SET-4 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Richa Ghosh (India) - Wicket-keeper - SET-5 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Alyssa Healy (Australia) - Wicket-keeper - SET-5 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Jess Jonassen (Australia) - All-Rounder - SET-8 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Sneh Rana (India) - All-Rounder - SET-8 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Sinalo Jafta (South Africa) - Wicket-keeper - SET-12 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Katherine Brunt (England) - All-Rounder - SET-13 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Meghna Singh (India) - All-Rounder - SET-13 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe) - All-Rounder - SET-13 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh
- ⦿ Darcie Brown (Australia) - Bowler - SET-14 - Capped - Base Price: INR 50 lakh