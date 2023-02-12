The inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday.

A total of 409 players are slated to go under the hammer. An initial pool of 1525 were whittled down for the landmark auction.

Among the registered players are 209 Indians and 163 overseas players, eight of whom are from Associate nations.

With a total of 90 spots to be filled among five teams, the spotlight will fall on the top players among the 209 capped cricketers in the list.

The BCCI had announced that INR 50 lakhs will be the highest base price in the auction and 24 cricketers have enlisted themselves for the same bracket.

Here is a look at the players with the highest base price in WPL Auction 2023