Tahlia McGrath fifty gives Australia A Women seven-wicket win over India A Women in 3rd T20, hosts sweep series 3-0

Tahlia McGrath was the lead cast with an unbeaten fifty as the Australia Women ‘A’ team defeated India by seven wickets in the third and final T20 to complete a series sweep here on Sunday.

Australia had won the first two matches by five runs and eight wickets respectively. India ‘A ‘will now play three one-dayers before facing the hosts in a one-off unofficial ‘Test’ from August 22.

Chasing a modest 121, Aussies were led by McGrath, who hammered 51 not out off 22 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

Australia made 121 for three in just 13.5 overs with McGrath carrying her side home with three successive fours off pacer Shabnam Shakil.

McGrath received good support from opener Tahlia Wilson (39, 26b, 5x4s, 1x6) and Charlie Knott (19), with whom she added 48 runs for the third wicket.

Earlier, the hard-hitting Kiran Navigre (38, 20b, 6x4s, 1x6) was the only Indian batter to resist the Aussie bowlers as the visitors ended up with 120 for eight.

Skipper Minnu Mani (22, 23b) played a fine support hand to rescue India from 47 for five. Navigre and Minnu made 57 runs for the sixth wicket to help India go past the 100-run mark.

For Australia, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons and Maitlan Brown took two wickets apiece.