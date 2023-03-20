MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction WPL 2023: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Updates

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have both qualified for the playoffs of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. Now, for these two sides, the fight is to see who will finish on top of the standings and secure direct entry to the final on March 26.

What happened in the previous fixture between these two teams?

The last time these two teams met, it was a runaway victory for Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai - an eight-wicket win with five overs to spare at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Then, a strong and largely untested batting unit stuttered when it came up against a bowling unit with as much depth and efficacy as Mumbai’s. Check out the highlights of this game here.

TEAM SQUADS: MI vs DC

Here is a look at the predicted XIs for the match:

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita

Delhi Capitals: JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris, Titas Sadhu

MI vs DC Dream11 prediction:

Wicket-keeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Meg Lanning (C)

All-rounder: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

What time will the MI vs DC match begin today?

The MI vs DC match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of MI vs DC today?

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.