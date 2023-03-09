Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of WPL 2023 Match 7 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at the D.Y. Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bat first
It’s almost toss time and the coin will go up in the air in about five minutes. There will be dew and it will be an important one for both the captains.
“I think batting was the same, we bowled better in the first game than today, but we did well to restrict them to a small score. We just backed ourselves to chase, everyone in the team are just happy to do it their way and they’re enjoying themselves.”
Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt (VC), Amelie Kerr, Shafali Verma
Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Jess Jonassen, Tara Norris