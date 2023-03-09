Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of WPL 2023 Match 7 between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at the D.Y. Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

March 09, 2023 19:08
Delhi Capitals Playing XI

Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

March 09, 2023 19:05
Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque


March 09, 2023 19:01
Toss Update

Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bat first

March 09, 2023 18:57
Toss in five minutes

It’s almost toss time and the coin will go up in the air in about five minutes. There will be dew and it will be an important one for both the captains.

March 09, 2023 18:37
Harmanpreet after win over RCB

“I think batting was the same, we bowled better in the first game than today, but we did well to restrict them to a small score. We just backed ourselves to chase, everyone in the team are just happy to do it their way and they’re enjoying themselves.”

March 09, 2023 18:27
Mumbai Indians Women Squad

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon

March 09, 2023 18:27
Delhi Capitals Women Squad


Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

March 09, 2023 18:26
Undefeated Mumbai, Delhi tussle for league-stage supremacy

The clash between the undefeated Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will also witness a tussle between two fierce rivals in Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.

March 09, 2023 18:13
Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

March 09, 2023 18:13
Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Izzy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintamani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

March 09, 2023 18:10
DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match No. 7 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt (VC), Amelie Kerr, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Jess Jonassen, Tara Norris