WPL 2023: Meg Lanning wins Orange Cap, tops batting charts

The Delhi Capitals batter scored 345 runs in nine matches she played at an average of 49.28. Her strike rate was absolutely amazing as the Australian cricketer scored at a strike-rate of 139.11.

Team Sportstar
26 March, 2023 23:34 IST
Meg Lanning plays a shot during the WPL 2023.

Meg Lanning plays a shot during the WPL 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the Orange Cap in the inaugural edition of the WPL 2023.

Lanning hit a couple of half-centuries (72 vs RCB & 70 vs UPW) and led the charge from the front. In the final against Mumbai Indians, the Delhi skipper scored a 29-ball 35 and was the top-scorer for her side.

Following Lanning is Mumbai Indian’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt stood second in the batting list and is followed by UP Warriorz’s Tahlia McGrath, Mumbai Indians’ Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews.

