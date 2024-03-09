MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: Harmanpreet’s sensational 95 propels Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Gujarat

Harmanpreet, whose blitz came in just 48 balls and contained 10 fours and five sixes, and opener Yastika Bhatia (49, 36 balls) played fine hands as the defending champions scaled down Gujarat’s 190 for seven in a stunning chase.

Published : Mar 09, 2024 23:30 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
Harmanpreet Kaur nailed a brilliant run-chase and helped Mumbai secure a crucial win over Gujarat.
Harmanpreet Kaur nailed a brilliant run-chase and helped Mumbai secure a crucial win over Gujarat. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kaur nailed a brilliant run-chase and helped Mumbai secure a crucial win over Gujarat. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Picture this. You are chasing 191 to win. Two of your marquee players have brought the ask down from 70 runs needed off 26 balls to 23 needed off the last 12.

MI-W vs GG-W Highlights WPL 2024

Just as the nervous energy peaks in the stadium, the sprinkler system comes on. This was how bizarre proceedings were at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here in what turned out to be a humdinger between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Harmanpreet Kaur (95 n.o, 48b, 10x5, 5x6) was a player possessed as she carried MI to a memorable seven-wicket.

Yastika Bhatia (49, 36b, 8x4, 1x6) and Hayley Matthews began positively, but the Giants made early inroads. Shabnam Shakil snapped up Nat Sciver-Brunt for her maiden WPL wicket, leaving MI with a little over 90 runs to get with 6.3 overs left to get it.

Mooney tried her best to contain Harmanpreet, who was already riled up courtesy of some sloppy fielding from her teammates, but in vain. A 19-run over from Meghna Singh helped the 35-year-old sink her teeth into the wicket. With the equation down to 65 from 24, Harmanpreet maximised a Shabnam over to get 18 runs on the board with Kerr, after which she took Sneh Rana to the cleaners, scoring 24 runs from the 18th over.

As the match reached its boiling point, the irrigation system by the boundary cushions came on. Mooney refused to play on a wet outfield, prompting an eight-minute delay in proceedings. However, Harmanpreet and Kerr managed the unthinkable with a ball to spare.

Harmanpreet’s incensed avatar, which helped her side pull off the highest chase in WPL history, eclipsed a spectacular partnership between Mooney (66, 35b, 8x4, 3x6) and D. Hemalatha (74, 40b, 9x4, 2x6).

The pair stitched a 121-run stand in just 62 balls, with the Giants a 200-plus score. However, a choke by the middle and lower order saw the Giants finish with 190, a score that would ultimately melt before the wrath of the Indian captain.

