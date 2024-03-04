MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats UP Warriorz, finishes home leg on a high

After posting Women’s Premier League 2024’s highest total of 198 for three, RCB handed UP Warriorz a 23-run loss.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 23:14 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
RCB-W’s Smriti Mandhana, and Ellyse Perry during the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL) match against UP Warriorz.
RCB-W’s Smriti Mandhana, and Ellyse Perry during the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL) match against UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB-W’s Smriti Mandhana, and Ellyse Perry during the Women’s Premier League 2024 (WPL) match against UP Warriorz. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Smriti Mandhana (80, 50b, 10x4, 3x6) instilled trophy hopes in the faithful supporters with an astonishing knock that helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore finish the home leg on a high.

On Monday night, after posting Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024’s highest total of 198 for three, RCB handed UP Warriorz a 23-run loss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

In reply, UPW openers Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire scored 46 in the first four overs before the latter miscued a lofted shot and was caught by Georgia Wareham off Sophie Devine. Sophie Molineux then trapped Chamari Athapaththu to give RCB the second wicket in a contentious DRS review.

RCB vs UPW, WPL highlights

Soon, Devine sent Grace Harris packing, and the Warriorz chase appeared derailed; but Healy’s grit remained a last hurdle for RCB.

It was Molineux who got Healy stumped on 55 before Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar added 41 for the sixth wicket.

Warriorz’ decision to chase eventually backfired after it only managed 175 for eight.

Earlier, the league witnessed its first Indian opening duo with S. Meghana pairing up with Mandhana, with out-of-form Devine demoted down the order.

Meghana took full advantage of the opportunity and struck five boundaries during her quickfire 28 off 21. When Anjali Saravi dismissed her, RCB had already gone past fifty inside the PowerPlay.

Mandhana pulled out scoops and cuts from her arsenal, fully utilising the behind-square boundaries. Her shot selection and impeccable timing stunned the Warriorz as she reached a half-century in the 13th over.

As if nothing else could stop Mandhana tonight, the two dropped catches only made matters worse for UPW. Deepti finally broke her 95-run stand with Ellyse Perry (58, 37b, 4x4, 4x6) after she holed out to Khemnar.

Perry held centre stage once Mandhana departed. Her blazing knock ensured the decibel levels always remained high.

Related stories

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

Smriti Mandhana /

Ellyse Perry /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

UP Warriorz /

Women's Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats UP Warriorz, finishes home leg on a high
    Mayank
  2. Al Ain vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Quarterfinal: AAI 1 - 0 NAS; Eisa with point blank save to deny Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. UEFA Champions League new format explained: 36 teams to be part of three European tournaments from 2024/25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bagnaia pens two-year Ducati contract extension
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats UP Warriorz, finishes home leg on a high
    Mayank
  2. WPL 2024: Uma Chetry named replacement for UP Warriorz batter Vrinda Dinesh
    Team Sportstar
  3. RCB vs UP Warriorz, WPL highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats UP Warriorz by 23 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Dominant Delhi Capitals hands Gujarat Giants fourth straight loss
    Mayank
  5. Gujarat Giants’ Sayali Satghare becomes first-ever concussion substitute in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats UP Warriorz, finishes home leg on a high
    Mayank
  2. Al Ain vs Al Nassr Live Score, AFC Champions League Quarterfinal: AAI 1 - 0 NAS; Eisa with point blank save to deny Ronaldo
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. UEFA Champions League new format explained: 36 teams to be part of three European tournaments from 2024/25
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bagnaia pens two-year Ducati contract extension
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment