India vs New Zealand, Women's T20 World Cup LIVE: IND to bat first against NZ

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand. This is Santadeep Dey, and I will be bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

IND 15/0 in 2 overs: Rosemary Mair comes into the attack. Mandhana goes onside this time off the very second ball. Shafali follows suit, slamming another towards the extra cover region.

IND 5/0 after 1 over: The explosive opening pair of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have made their way out to the middle. Pacer Lea Tahuhu will be starting things off with the new ball. It is sort of chilly and kind of overcast in Melbourne and we could be in for some early movement.

And yes, there is a hint of some swing as the ball takes the edge of Shafali's bat and she runs a quick single. Sophie Devine would be looking to have someone deputed at slip?



The first boundary comes off the fifth ball. There was some width on offer as Mandhana utilises the pace of Tahuhu to hit it over the heads of the fielders within the circle, towards extra cover.

The teams are lining up for the anthems.



PLAYING XI

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

WHAT THEY SAID



Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to bat only. We have two changes today. Smriti and Radha come in for Arundhati and Richa.

Sophie Devine: We are going to bowl first. It is a fresh wicket and we would like to make the most of the conditions.



- NEW ZEALAND WINS THE TOSS AND ELECTS TO BOWL -



MATCH PREVIEW

On a high after two easy victories on the trot, including one against defending champion Australia, the Indian women’s cricket will aim to inch closer to a semifinal berth when it takes on New Zealand in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Thursday.

India has hardly broken a sweat in its 17-run and 18-run wins over host Australia and Bangladesh in its previous two matches, and it is perched at the top of the Group A standings with four points from two matches.

A win against New Zealand on Thursday will take the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the threshold of a knock-out stage spot, which will have the top two teams from Group A and B. In the two matches so far, the Indian team has been impressive both in batting and bowling.

The 16-year-old sensation Shafali Verma has been the standout batter with a whirlwind 17-ball 39 against Bangladesh, following her 29 against Australia. One-down Jemimah Rodrigues has also been among the runs with 26 and 34 so far. Only captain Harmanpreet, among the top-order batters, has not scored big and she is due one such knock.

India is also likely to be bolstered by the return of star opener Smriti Mandhana who missed the match against Bangladesh due to fever. The middle-order has also done its bit with Deepti Sharma playing a major role against Australia with an unbeaten 49 while Veda Krishnamurthy hit a match-defining 11-ball 20 not out against Bangladesh.

The bowling department has been led admirably by seasoned leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, who has seven wickets from two outings, with pacer Shikha Pandey ably supporting her with five scalps so far. New Zealand, though, has a better head-to-head record against India in recent years, having won the last three matches between the two sides.

Exactly a year back, it had beaten the Indian team 3-0 in a three-match T20I series at home. India will, however, remember its massive 34-run win against New Zealand in the 2018 edition of the T20 World Cup in West Indies. Harmanpreet had struck a memorable 103 to lead her side to victory back then.

New Zealand has some top-class players in its ranks in the form of captain and all-rounder Sophie Devine and batswoman Suzie Bates, while pacer Lea Tahuhu and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr will lead the bowling department. It will go into this match on a high after an easy seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. Devine had led her side from the front with an unbeaten 75 off 55 balls at the top of the order in that win.



SQUADS India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr



LATEST RESULTS



England vs Thailand - England beat Thailand by 98 runs.



West Indies vs Pakistan - Pakistan beats West Indies by eight wickets.

