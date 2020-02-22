Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand, West Indies post wins

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. I am Lavanya and I will be keeping you company through the first double header of the tournament.





Game 02: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka



New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl. New Zealands like to chase but Sophia Devine says she'd like to get out and get a feel of the Waca first. It's time for sunset here and it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves. Sri Lanka is used to slow pitches and this WACA pitch might shock them. They have to adapt.



Innings break: Although Hasini Perera and skipper Chamari Athapaththu handed the Lankans a confident start in the first Powerplay, the side was unable to capitalise on it. Amelia Kerr provided the much-needed breakthrough for New Zealand, castling Perera, with 60 on the scoreboard. With Athapaththu's dismissal soon after, the Sri Lanka Women lost their momentum, collapsing like a pack of cards. The side which had posted 75 off the first ten overs, slowed down and ultimately could only manage 127/7. Hayley Jensen, with three wickets, was the pick of the bowlers.

End of game: You just cannot grant lifelines in a cricket match, more so in a T20. New Zealand captain Sophie Devine made full use of the opportunity, after being dropped on 18, to race away to a 55-ball 75. The White Ferns initially found themselves in a tight spot after losing two wickets for 58 runs in 11 overs. However, Devine and Maddy Green didn't let the sword hang over their heads for much longer, stitching together a 61-run partnership.

Jensen was named the MoM for picking up three wickets.





Thailand bow to all corners of the ground after their first World Cup game



------------won the toss andWeather conditions: Hot, humid. Cloud cover. West Indies won this trophy in 2016 but lost out at home in 2018 with Australia taking the title in that edition. Is this going to be their tournament. Stay with us and find out as these two teams get going in the T20 World Cup.Thailand manages 78/9 in its 20 overs. West Indies need 79 to start its World Cup with a win. Windies skipper Stafani Taylor starred with a three-wicket haul . Konchroenkrai tried to steady the innings with a desperate but assured 33, but it was too singular an effort to help the side manage to score any more than Thailand did.Thailand's bowling has looked solid and with a higher total, this is a team to reckon with. West Indies takes the win today but will go back with a lot of questions about its strategies and teamwork. West Indies has beaten Thailand by 7 wickets. Particularly special for Shemaine Campbelle who played her 100th T20I today. In the Thai camp, there was a milestone too, with Soraya Lateh getting her first international T20I wicket. Join us again at 4.30 for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka.Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Nattakan Chantam, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenan Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto,Nannapat,Suleeporn Laomi,Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert,Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd,Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang

Fixtures for the day Thailand W vs West Indies W (12.30pm IST) New Zealand W vs Sri Lanka W (4.30pm IST)



Previous match summary: India beat Australia by 17 runs



India will consider itself lucky to walk away with a win, after finding itself on the back foot more than once in this game. However, it takes more than luck to trump a champion side like Australia. Deepti Sharma 46-ball 49 and a spectacular 4/19 from Poonam Yadav swung things in India's favour despite some goof work from Lanning & Co. Safe to say that this upset spices things up right at the start in this tournament. India walks away with a shot in the arm with this 17-run win over defending champion, Australia. More details | Highlights | Report



