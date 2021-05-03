New Zealand suffer Ross Taylor injury scare before England tour

New Zealand's preparation for the England tour suffered a jolt on Monday when veteran batsman Ross Taylor suffered a calf-muscle injury on the opening day of their training camp in Lincoln.

Taylor, who missed the first two One Day Internationals against Bangladesh in March with a left hamstring injury, left the net session and went for a scan.

"You're always worried about any injuries that happen, but someone of Ross's standing and calibre as a Test player, you have a little bit of concern," coach Gary Stead said.

"Fingers crossed everything is good, and we've still got time on our side, but we'll wait and see what the medical team say."

Taylor has gone 14 innings without a hundred but the 37-year-old would retain his number four batting position in England provided he remains fit and available.

"Ross has a great Test record behind him and we want him playing in our team," Stead said.

New Zealand has scheduled two three-day camps before it departs to play the two-Test series against England next month and the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against India in Southampton from June 18.