WTC Final 2023, India vs Australia: All You Need To Know, Playing Conditions, squad, live streaming info

Published : Jun 04, 2023 16:11 IST - 2 MINS READ

India will square off against Australia in the final of World Test Championship 2023 at the Oval in London starting from June 7. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and Australia are set to clash for the ICC World Test Championship title in the second cycle, with the final beginning on June 7 at the Oval in London.

Australia topped the WTC points table in the 2021-23 cycle with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests, while India made its cut for the final with 58.8 PCT after beating the Kangaroos 2-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home.

India lost the WTC 2021 final against New Zealand, which became the inaugural champion by beating Virat Kohli’s men by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Here is all you need to know about the WTC 2023 final, its playing conditions and streaming info.

Key pointers from the Playing Conditions For the World Test Championship Final India, Australia to share the title in case of draw or tie. June 12, 2023 is the reserved day. Can only be used to compensate the loss of playtime due to weather. The on-field soft signal by umpires has been scrapped for the WTC final.

Q. Which ball will be used in the India vs Australia World Test Championship final?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be played using Grade 1 Dukes ball.

Q. When will India vs Australia World Test Championship final take place?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 will take place between June 7 and 12.

Q. Where will India vs Australia World Test Championship final take place?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final 2023 takes place at Kennington Oval Stadium in London, England.

Q. What time will the India vs Australia World Test Championship final begin?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will begin at 3:30pm IST (11am local time).

Q. Will there be a reserve day for India vs Australia World Test Championship final?

Yes, the India vs Australia World Test Championship final will have a reserved day on June 12.

Q. Where to watch the India vs Australia World Test Championship final live in India ?

The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be telecasted live on Star Sports and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.