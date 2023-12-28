MagazineBuy Print

WTC points table 2023-25 updated: India slips to fifth after heavy defeat to South Africa in Centurion

South Africa crushed the visiting side by a margin of an innings and 32 runs to go top of the table, with Pakistan currently second behind the Proteas.

Published : Dec 28, 2023 21:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s bowler Nandre Burger, left, celebrates after dismissing India’s batsman Ravichandran Ashwin for a duck during the third day of the Test cricket match between South Africa and India.
South Africa's bowler Nandre Burger, left, celebrates after dismissing India's batsman Ravichandran Ashwin for a duck during the third day of the Test cricket match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE
infoIcon

South Africa’s bowler Nandre Burger, left, celebrates after dismissing India’s batsman Ravichandran Ashwin for a duck during the third day of the Test cricket match between South Africa and India. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE

India slipped to fifth in the World Test Championship 2023-25 table, after crashing to a heavy defeat against South Africa in Centurion on Thursday.

South Africa crushed the visiting side by a margin of an innings and 32 runs, with the Indian batting lineup folding to a meek total of 131 in its second innings.

HIGHLIGHTS - SOUTH AFRICA vs INDIA

The win took the Proteas to top of the WTC table, with this match being its first of the ongoing cycle.

Pakistan is second in the table. But its current position is in danger, with the side on the backfoot against Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percent
South Africa 1 1 0 0 12 100.00
Pakistan 3 2 1 0 22 61.11
New Zealand 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00
India 3 1 1 1 16 44.44
Australia 6 3 2 1 30 41.69
West Indies 2 0 1 1 4 16.67
England 5 2 2 1 9 15.00
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00

