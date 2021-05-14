W.V. Raman offers feedback about women's team in letter to BCCI president Ganguly

W.V. Raman, whose contract as the head coach of the India women’s team was not renewed, has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly offering his suggestions and feedback about the women's cricket system.

Sources in the BCCI confirmed the development to Sportstar.

On Thursday, the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee had recommended Ramesh Powar for the job instead of Raman, citing that he had a better ‘vision’ for the women’s team.

And since then, reports emerged that some players were unhappy with the way Raman handled things. “Raman has written to the Board president offering his suggestions about the team and its culture. He is also ready to help in case the BCCI wants to know his side of the story. Raman has been a seasoned coach and his inputs could be of great help for the betterment of the game,” a senior Board official, aware of the development, said.

Ramesh Powar returns as the head coach of India women's cricket team

Asked whether the Board will investigate the matter, the official said the decision had to be taken by the president or the secretary. Despite attempts, Ganguly was not available for comment. It is believed that the letter has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid.

Taking charge in 2019, Raman guided India to the final of the T20 Women's World Cup. The home series against South Africa - which it lost - was the first taste of international cricket for the Indian Women side since its loss to Australia in the final of the 2020 T20 World Cup final on March 8.