IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks record for most sixes by an Indian in a Test innings

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal broke the record for most sixes by an Indian batter in a Test innings during his side’s third Test against England in Rajkot on Sunday.

Jaiswal went past the Indian record of eight sixes, previously held jointly by Mayank Agarwal and Navjot Singh Sidhu, with a hat-trick of maximums against right-arm pacer James Anderson.

With this, Jaiswal also became the first Indian batter to score at least 10 sixes in a Test innings.

The record for most sixes by any batter in a Test innings is held by Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, who smashed 12 against Zimbabwe in 1996.

Jaiswal was at his destructive best against the English bowling attack, with the left-handed batter getting to his hundred on Day 3, before he was forced to retire hurt due to exhaustion.

The 22-year-old returned early on Day 4, before taking on the opposition bowlers with a flurry of attacking shots. He reserved his best against Anderson, with four of his sixes coming against the veteran pacer.

The record for most sixes by a batter in a Test matches belongs to Jaiswal’s skipper Rohit Sharma, who cleared the fence 13 times in a match against South Africa in 2019 in Vizag.

