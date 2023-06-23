MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Yashasvi Jaiswal on maiden India Test call-up: Worked all my life for this moment, it’s just the beginning

In a phenomenal season, the manner in which Jaiswal has been pulverizing bowlers, irrespective of the format, conditions and opposition, has been a standout feature of his game.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 18:50 IST , Mumbai - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
In 24 innings in 14 matches for four different teams in First Class cricket since April 2022, Jaiswal has plundered 1825 runs, with nine hundreds.
In 24 innings in 14 matches for four different teams in First Class cricket since April 2022, Jaiswal has plundered 1825 runs, with nine hundreds. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

In 24 innings in 14 matches for four different teams in First Class cricket since April 2022, Jaiswal has plundered 1825 runs, with nine hundreds. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

It was being murmured ever since India’s World Test Championship (WTC) final loss. Even though he was officially informed about his maiden India call-up for the Test matches on Thursday night, Yashasvi Jaiswal managed to keep his composure, which has been his hallmark with a blade in hands, till the squad was formally announced on Friday afternoon.

Only then did he get a little bit emotional. “I have been trying to tell myself not to get excited since it’s just the beginning but it is obviously a big deal,” Jaiswal told Sportstar. “I have been working for this very moment all my life. And I know it’s just the beginning. I am looking forward to it.”

Jaiswal’s rise from staying in a tent at a Mumbai maidan to India Under-19 to being the youngest double centurion in List A cricket to an Indian Premier League star to a prolific First Class run-getter has been well-documented. What is astonishing is the manner in which he has been pulverizing bowlers, irrespective of the format, conditions and opposition.

Since April 2022, he has been in phenomenal touch with the willow. In 24 innings in 14 matches for four different teams in First Class cricket - Mumbai, West Zone, India A and Rest of India - he has plundered 1825 runs, with nine hundreds.

In six List A innings, all for Mumbai, Jaiswal has scored 396 runs, with two hundreds. And in the shortest format, including two seasons for Rajasthan Royals, he has tallied 1149 runs in 34 innings, including a hundred and eight fifties.

How has he been able to achieve what’s often referred to as “being in the zone” in sporting lingo? “Not thinking too much about external factors. Making optimum use of every practice session and being determined on the results,” he says “It may sound as a cliche but honestly, all I have been trying to do is to focus on the processes.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

India vs West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal on maiden India Test call-up: Worked all my life for this moment, it’s just the beginning
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - Aus 457/9 - Ecclestone removes Garth
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP Bharat: UP CM Adityanath unveils first ticket, cheapest ticket to cost Rs 800
    PTI
  4. Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis
    PTI
  5. Ashes 2023: England adds Rehan Ahmed for 2nd Test squad against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal on maiden India Test call-up: Worked all my life for this moment, it’s just the beginning
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Ashes 2023: England adds Rehan Ahmed for 2nd Test squad against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. On Harbhajan’s advice, PCA conducts open trials to tap village talent
    PTI
  4. India squad vs West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in Test squad; Pujara dropped; Samson in ODI team
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Anderson: I’m done in the Ashes if all pitches are like Edgbaston
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal on maiden India Test call-up: Worked all my life for this moment, it’s just the beginning
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Live Score - Aus 457/9 - Ecclestone removes Garth
    Team Sportstar
  3. MotoGP Bharat: UP CM Adityanath unveils first ticket, cheapest ticket to cost Rs 800
    PTI
  4. Batra-Sathiyan mixed doubles pair in WTT Contender semifinals in Tunis
    PTI
  5. Ashes 2023: England adds Rehan Ahmed for 2nd Test squad against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment