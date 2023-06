India squad vs West Indies: Jaiswal, Ruturaj in Test squad; Pujara dropped

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got a maiden call-up to the India Test squad for the tour of West Indies, the BCCI announced on Friday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Shami did not make the cut in the 16-man touring party.

Ajinkya Rahane, who returned to the Test team for the World Test Championship final, is named the vice-captain, while Navdeep Saini is also back in the fold.

Sanju Samson and Jaydev Unadkat were included in the ODI squad.

TEST squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

More to follow...