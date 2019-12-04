Yohan Blake at Tendulkar’s residence: When ‘The Beast’ meets the best

Much before heading to India, Jamaican sprint ace, Yohan Blake, had wished to meet Sachin Tendulkar. And on Wednesday, he finally had the opportunity to catch up with the Indian batting legend at his residence in Mumbai.

Blake posted a picture with Tendulkar on his social media accounts, stating: “Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai.”

After being named the ambassador for the Road Safety World Series -- which gets underway in February next year -- Blake had expressed his desire to share some ‘fanboy’ moments with Tendulkar.

Just had a wonderful chat with the great man at his home in Mumbai.@rsworldseries @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/ZYf0uVipsV — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) December 4, 2019

READ|Diana Edulji stumps Farokh Engineer with 'little cricket' talk

Cricket fan

“Not many might know, but I also like cricket and I am a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. I will make sure that I get to meet him and take his autograph during my stay,” Blake had said.

With Tendulkar set to play in the Road Safety World Series, which will see many former cricketers in action, Blake is likely to fly to India again in February to play a couple of matches against Tendulkar and the other former India cricketers.

“Some of my friends will be playing in the tournament. I will try and see what can be done because the tournament will be in February and it will be close to the Olympics. I have to be ready for that. I have to start my season in April. There are a few Diamond League races and also some continental tours, so it would be a bit tough. But if I can come and play for a couple of games, I will try. I would just do that for the cause. I want to play because I love playing cricket,” he had told Sportstar during a chat.

And after finally meeting Tendulkar, it turned out to be a tour to remember for the Jamaican -- who is fondly called ‘The Beast’.

Fitness chat

Sportstar understands that during the long interaction, Tendulkar inquired about Blake’s fitness level and also asked the Jamaican how he concentrates before a competition. “During the interaction, it was Blake who spoke the most and Sachin listened to him. It was a perfect fan boy moment for Blake,” one of the local organisers, who accompanied the Jamaican to Tendulkar's residence told this publication.

It has been learned that Blake even told Tendulkar about his plans to pursue cricket after quitting athletics.