Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19

Former India international Yusuf Pathan has tested positive for COVID-19. "I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Yusuf tweeted.

After announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, Yusuf featured in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur - where some of the former India cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan. Earlier on Saturday, Tendulkar too tested positive for the virus.