Cricket Cricket Yusuf Pathan tests positive for COVID-19 After announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, Yusuf Pathan featured in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. Team Sportstar Mumbai 27 March, 2021 21:25 IST File picture of Yusuf Pathan. - K.PICHUMANI Former India international Yusuf Pathan has tested positive for COVID-19. "I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Yusuf tweeted.READ: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19After announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, Yusuf featured in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur - where some of the former India cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan. Earlier on Saturday, Tendulkar too tested positive for the virus.