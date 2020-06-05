Cricket Cricket Yuvraj Singh apologises for casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal It was during one of the Instagram live sessions with India vice-captain Rohit Sharma that Yuvraj made the offensive comment about Chahal. PTI New Delhi 05 June, 2020 16:12 IST Yuvraj got embroiled in a controversy during an Instagram chat. - GETTY IMAGES PTI New Delhi 05 June, 2020 16:12 IST Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Friday apologised for making a casteist remark against leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during an instagram chat, saying he “unintentionally” hurt public sentiments.It was during one of the Instagram live sessions with India vice-captain Rohit Sharma that Yuvraj made the offensive comment about Chahal while talking about his regular social media posts.In fact, an advocate from Hisar filed a police complaint against India’s twin World Cup hero, who was forced to issue an apology on his Twitter page. pic.twitter.com/pnA2FMVDXD— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 5, 2020 “I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same,” he wrote. Kohli in top-10 of highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown The veteran of 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests also clarified that he has “never believed” in any kind of discrimination.“This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people.”“I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception,” he said.“My love for India and all its people is eternal,” he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos