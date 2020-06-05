Cricket Cricket Kohli in top-10 of highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown Virat Kohli was sixth on the list. He earned a total of 379,294 pounds (approx Rs. 3.62 cr) through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post. PTI London 05 June, 2020 15:50 IST India captain Virat Kohli has earned more than Rs 3.62 cr through paid partnerships on social media. - AFP PTI London 05 June, 2020 15:50 IST India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world’s top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown, according to a report.The cricket superstar was sixth on the list, the figures for which were collected by ‘Attain’ during the period between March 12 and May 14, when the world literally shut down to stem the growth of the coronavirus outbreak.According to the list, Kohli earned a total of 379,294 pounds (approx ₹3.62 crores) through his sponsored posts, raking up 126,431 pounds per post.READ|The glorious run of Team India in 2019Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with an estimated earning of 1.8 million pounds while Argentina and FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi and PSG’s Neymar were second and third with earnings of 1.2 million and 1.1 million respectively.Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal and (583,628 pounds) former England football captain David Bekham (405,359 pounds) wrap up the top five.Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (184,413 pounds), ex NBA star Dwayne Wade (143,146), Brazillian footballer Dani Alves (133,694) and boxer Anthony Joshua (121,500) complete the top-10 list of highest earning athletes during the lockdown period worldwide. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos