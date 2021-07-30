Chahal, Gowtham test positive, put in isolation in Colombo

Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham tested positive for COVID-19 in Colombo on Friday.

The two were already in isolation after they were among the eight identified close contacts of Krunal Pandya, who had tested positive on Tuesday.

The three players will have to stay back in Colombo and won’t return to India with the rest of the team as Sri Lanka’s health protocol suggests that anyone testing positive for the virus needs to isolate for at least ten days and then clear a fresh round of tests to leave the country.

The other six ‘close contact’ – Prithvi Shaw, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan – are expected to leave for India later on Friday.

Sources in the BCCI have told Sportstar that Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw - who are set to join the Indian Test team in the UK - will stay back in Colombo and leave for England soon. "They won't return to India with the other players. The details are being worked on, keeping the health protocols in mind," the source said.

India lost the T20I series on Thursday after its top nine players were not available.