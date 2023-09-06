MagazineBuy Print

Yuzvendra Chahal signs with Kent for remainder of County Championship

Chahal is the second India international to play for Kent this first-class season after Arshdeep Singh and will be available for the remaining games against Nottinghamshire, Lancashire, and Somerset.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 20:59 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yuzvendra Chahal will play three matches for Kent county this season.
Yuzvendra Chahal will play three matches for Kent county this season. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Yuzvendra Chahal will play three matches for Kent county this season. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has signed up with Kent Cricket for the remainder of the County Championship, the team has announced on Wednesday.

Chahal is the second India international to play for Kent this first-class season after Arshdeep Singh and will be available for the remaining games against Nottinghamshire, Lancashire, and Somerset.

The 33-year-old who represents Haryana has played 33 first-class matches and taken 87 wickets at an average of 35.25.

“This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I’m very much looking forward to,” Chahal said on Kent Cricket’s official website.

The leggie hasn’t been included in India’s World Cup squad and was dropped from the Asia Cup squad as well.

