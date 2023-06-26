Zimbabwe beat the United States of America by a massive 304 runs in their ODI World Cup Qualifiers clash at the Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Zimbabwe, which already qualified for the Super Sixes of the tournament, registered its highest ODI total (408 for six) before skittling USA for 104. The win margin is the second-highest in all men’s ODIs behind India’s 317-run win over Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram in January 2023.

READ: Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings

Zimbabwe rode on captain Sean Williams’ swashbuckling 65-ball century which he eventually converted to a career-best 174 off just 101 balls. Williams struck 21 fours and five sixes during the knock and was supported by wicketkeeper Joylord Gumble’s 78 and Ryan Burl’s 16-ball 47.

Biggest men’s ODI wins - by runs

317 runs - India vs Sri Lanka, Thiruvananthapuram - 2023

304 runs - Zimbabwe vs USA, Harare - 2023

290 runs - New Zealand vs Ireland, Aberdeen - 2008

275 runs - Australia vs Afghanistan, Perth - 2015

272 runs - South Africa vs Zimbabwe, Benoni - 2010