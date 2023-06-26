MagazineBuy Print

Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes

Gardner recorded figures of eight for 66 in the fourth innings as Australia earned an 89-run win over England in the one-off Women’s Ashes Test at Trent Bridge.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 17:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ash Gardner became only the second bowler to record eight wickets in an innings in women’s Tests.
Ash Gardner became only the second bowler to record eight wickets in an innings in women's Tests.
infoIcon

Ash Gardner became only the second bowler to record eight wickets in an innings in women’s Tests. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner became the second woman to pick up eight wickets in a Test innings during the Women’s Ashes Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

Gardner recorded figures of eight for 66 in the fourth innings as Australia earned an 89-run win in the one-off Test, defending a 267-run total.

READ: Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes

Gardner followed India’s Neetu David who registered figures of eight for 53 against England in Jamshedpur in 1995. Gadrner’s overall match figures of 12 for 165, following a four-wicket haul in the previous innings, is the second-best among all women in Test cricket.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shaiza Khan claimed the best Test match bowling figures by a woman - 13/226 - against West Indies in during her final Test in 2004.

Best bowling figures in an innings in women’s Tests

  • 8/53 - Neetu David (IND) v ENG, 1995
  • 8/66 - Ash Gardner (AUS) v ENG, 2023
  • 7/6 - Mary Duggan (ENG) v AUS, 1958

Best match bowling figures in women’s Tests

  • 13/226 - Shaiza Khan (PAK) v WI, 2004
  • 12/165 - Ash Gardner (AUS) v ENG, 2023
  • 11/16 - Betty Wilson (AUS) v ENG, 1958

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
