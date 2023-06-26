Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes

Australia off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner became the second woman to pick up eight wickets in a Test innings during the Women’s Ashes Test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Monday.

Gardner recorded figures of eight for 66 in the fourth innings as Australia earned an 89-run win in the one-off Test, defending a 267-run total.

Gardner followed India’s Neetu David who registered figures of eight for 53 against England in Jamshedpur in 1995. Gadrner’s overall match figures of 12 for 165, following a four-wicket haul in the previous innings, is the second-best among all women in Test cricket.

Pakistan leg-spinner Shaiza Khan claimed the best Test match bowling figures by a woman - 13/226 - against West Indies in during her final Test in 2004.

Best bowling figures in an innings in women’s Tests

8/53 - Neetu David (IND) v ENG, 1995

8/66 - Ash Gardner (AUS) v ENG, 2023

7/6 - Mary Duggan (ENG) v AUS, 1958

Best match bowling figures in women’s Tests