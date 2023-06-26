MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes

Ashleigh Gardner scalped eight wickets to help Australia beat England by 89 runs in the one-off Women’s Ashes Test in Nottingham on Monday.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 17:01 IST , Nottingham - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy stumps England batter Amy Jones off the bowling of bowler Ashleigh Gardner.
Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy stumps England batter Amy Jones off the bowling of bowler Ashleigh Gardner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Australia wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy stumps England batter Amy Jones off the bowling of bowler Ashleigh Gardner. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner tore through England’s rear guard to help the visitor win the one-off test match at Trent Bridge by 89 runs on the fifth day on Monday, despite a battling half century by Danni Wyatt.

England emerged at 116-5, chasing a target of 268 with Wyatt and Kate Cross at the crease, but Gardner’s devastating performance put paid to their host’s slim hopes of victory in a single session.

The off-spinner picked up all five final-day wickets to go with the three she had on day four, beginning with getting Cross caught behind on 13 runs to deny England the start to the day it needed.

Catch the highlights here

Amy Jones was next to depart, losing her wicket for four runs after she charged down the pitch only to see Gardener’s delivery beat the outside edge and go through to Alyssa Healy, who completed the stumping despite a fumble.

Sophie Ecclestone was dismissed lbw for 10 runs before Gardner bowled Lauren Filer for a duck and wrapped up the victory by getting Wyatt (54) out lbw to finish with figures of eight for 66 in the innings and 12 for 165 in the match—both Australian women’s cricket records.

“I wouldn’t have dreamt of it, but I guess it just shows that having five days in the Test match is incredibly important,” said Gardner, who was named player of the match.

“As a bowling unit, we just said to keep the stumps in play as long as possible. It was just awesome to put on a performance for the team.”

The win gives holder Australia four points in its quest to retain the Ashes, and the teams now move on to the three-match Twenty20 International series that begins on July 1 at Edgbaston.

“I really thought we were going to do it this morning, so I’m pretty disappointed,” Wyatt said. “It was pretty hard to bat out there.

“There is a sense of missed opportunity; we will have a chat in the changing room about it. There are a lot of positives, so we have to try to dust this down and smash them in the white ball stuff.

“There are a few tired bodies out there, and now we just need to dust ourselves off and get ready for the next challenge.”

Related Topics

Women's Ashes /

Ashleigh Gardner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    Reuters
  2. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
  3. Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 Highlights: Gardner picks eight as Australia beat England by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    Reuters
  2. Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC’s World Cricket Committee
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ravi Bishnoi moves on from Rajasthan, set to play for Gujarat
    Shayan Acharya
  4. The Ashes 2023: Labuschagne seeks return to gold standard at Lord’s
    Reuters
  5. Sarfaraz has never been disrespectful towards anyone: Mumbai cricket sources
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gardner shines as Australia beats England in Women’s Ashes
    Reuters
  2. Italian Gaudenzi reappointed ATP chairman
    Reuters
  3. Ash Gardner becomes second woman to take eight wickets in a Test innings in Women’s Ashes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 5 Highlights: Gardner picks eight as Australia beat England by 89 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment