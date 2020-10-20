Cricket Cricket Head coach Lalchand Rajput misses Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan The Zimbabwe head coach has not travelled to Pakistan with the team for the limited-overs series. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 20 October, 2020 15:38 IST Both Zimbabwe Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board maintained that the former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput was issued a visa. - Vivek Bendre Shayan Acharya Mumbai 20 October, 2020 15:38 IST Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput has not travelled with the team to Pakistan for the limited-overs series. The Zimbabwe Cricket claimed that the Indian Embassy in Harare wrote to them asking that Rajput be exempted from visiting Pakistan, even though the Pakistan Embassy in Harare had issued him a visa.READ: Chibhabha to lead Zimbabwe in limited-overs series in PakistanIn his absence, former Zimbabwe international, Douglas Hondo, will serve as the interim coach of the side for the three ODIs and three T20Is. The Zimbabwe team landed in Islamabad on Tuesday morning without Rajput, leading to speculations that there could have been visa issues. However, both Zimbabwe Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board maintained that the former India cricketer was issued a visa.Rajput, however, was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this story. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos