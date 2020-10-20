Head coach Lalchand Rajput misses Zimbabwe's tour of Pakistan

Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput has not travelled with the team to Pakistan for the limited-overs series. The Zimbabwe Cricket claimed that the Indian Embassy in Harare wrote to them asking that Rajput be exempted from visiting Pakistan, even though the Pakistan Embassy in Harare had issued him a visa.

In his absence, former Zimbabwe international, Douglas Hondo, will serve as the interim coach of the side for the three ODIs and three T20Is. The Zimbabwe team landed in Islamabad on Tuesday morning without Rajput, leading to speculations that there could have been visa issues.

However, both Zimbabwe Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board maintained that the former India cricketer was issued a visa.

Rajput, however, was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this story.