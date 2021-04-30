Cricket

ZIM vs PAK 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan in control against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st Test Test, Day 2 Live Score: Catch all the updates from the first Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Harare.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 30 April, 2021 13:06 IST
FILE PHOTO: On 95, Abid Ali hit paceman Vishwa Fernando for a boundary and then drove him through cover for two to complete his hundred, raising his hands in jubilation before bowing down on the ground.

File picture of Abid Ali.   -  Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Harare.

READ DAY 1 REPORT: Seamers put Pakistan in control of first Test vs Zimbabwe

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (capt), Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Marias Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)