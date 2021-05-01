Cricket

ZIM vs PAK 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Fawad Alam puts Pakistan in driver's seat against Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st Test Test, Day 3 Live Score: Catch all the updates from the first Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Harare.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 01 May, 2021 13:07 IST

File picture of Fawad Alam.   -  AP

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Harare.

LIVE SCORE

 

 

READ | DAY 2 REPORT: Fawad bags fourth Test ton as Pakistan grows lead versus Zimbabwe

DAY 1 REPORT: Seamers put Pakistan in control of first Test vs Zimbabwe

Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (capt), Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Marias Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)