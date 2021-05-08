Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Abid Ali looks to drive Pakistan forward after strong opening day

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Test, Day 2 Live Score: Catch all the updates from the second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Harare.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 May, 2021 13:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: On 95, Abid Ali hit paceman Vishwa Fernando for a boundary and then drove him through cover for two to complete his hundred, raising his hands in jubilation before bowing down on the ground.

Unbeaten overnight on 118, Abid Ali will look to take Pakistan to a competitive score on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe-Getty Images   -  Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Harare.

In case you need a reminder how the action on the opening day transpired, here is the report:Centuries by Abid and Azhar put Pakistan in strong position

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan handed Test debut to 36-year-old seamer Tabish Khan in the second Test against Zimbabwe on Friday after skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first.

Tabish has been a consistent performer at the domestic level in Pakistan with 598 first-class wickets.

Pakistan routed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first match in Harare.

Playing XI

Pakistan Playing XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Iknow Chabi, Forster Mutizwa

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)