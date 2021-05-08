Cricket Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Abid Ali looks to drive Pakistan forward after strong opening day Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Test, Day 2 Live Score: Catch all the updates from the second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Harare. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 May, 2021 13:07 IST Unbeaten overnight on 118, Abid Ali will look to take Pakistan to a competitive score on the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe-Getty Images - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 08 May, 2021 13:07 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Harare.In case you need a reminder how the action on the opening day transpired, here is the report:Centuries by Abid and Azhar put Pakistan in strong positionToss: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.Pakistan handed Test debut to 36-year-old seamer Tabish Khan in the second Test against Zimbabwe on Friday after skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first.Tabish has been a consistent performer at the domestic level in Pakistan with 598 first-class wickets.Pakistan routed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first match in Harare.Playing XIPakistan Playing XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid KhanZimbabwe Playing XI: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard NgaravaUmpires: Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Iknow Chabi, Forster MutizwaMatch referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)