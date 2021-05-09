Cricket Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Pakistan looks to extend domination against Zimbabwe Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Test, Day 3 Live Score: Catch all the updates from the second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Harare. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 May, 2021 12:12 IST Hasan Ali was the most economical Pakistan bowler on Day 2, taking 1-7 in 6 overs. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 09 May, 2021 12:12 IST Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Harare.After a fine first day, Pakistan put itself in a commanding position, with an all-round performance on Day 2. Read more about that here: Zimbabwe 52-4 after Abid Ali double leads Pakistan to 510In case you need a reminder how the action on the opening day transpired, here is the report:Centuries by Abid and Azhar put Pakistan in strong positionToss: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.Pakistan handed Test debut to 36-year-old seamer Tabish Khan in the second Test against Zimbabwe on Friday after skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first.Tabish has been a consistent performer at the domestic level in Pakistan with 598 first-class wickets.Pakistan routed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first match in Harare.Playing XIPakistan Playing XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid KhanZimbabwe Playing XI: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard NgaravaUmpires: Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Iknow Chabi, Forster MutizwaMatch referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)