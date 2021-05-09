Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Pakistan looks to extend domination against Zimbabwe

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan in Harare.

After a fine first day, Pakistan put itself in a commanding position, with an all-round performance on Day 2. Read more about that here: Zimbabwe 52-4 after Abid Ali double leads Pakistan to 510

In case you need a reminder how the action on the opening day transpired, here is the report:Centuries by Abid and Azhar put Pakistan in strong position

Toss: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Pakistan handed Test debut to 36-year-old seamer Tabish Khan in the second Test against Zimbabwe on Friday after skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first.

Tabish has been a consistent performer at the domestic level in Pakistan with 598 first-class wickets.

Pakistan routed Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs in the first match in Harare.

Playing XI

Pakistan Playing XI: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Tabish Khan, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva(w), Brendan Taylor(c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Iknow Chabi, Forster Mutizwa

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)