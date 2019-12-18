Football Videos

Any team is capable of winning the Club World Cup - Jorge Jesus

Jorge Jesus's Flamengo has qualified for the final of the Club World Cup, awaiting the winner of the semifinal between Monterrey and Liverpool.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2019 15:20 IST

