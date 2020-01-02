Football Videos Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that midfielder Granit Xhaka has told him he now wants to stay with the Gunners. Team Sportstar 02 January, 2020 12:33 IST Arteta: Xhaka to stay at Arsenal despite Hertha Berlin speculations Team Sportstar 02 January, 2020 12:33 IST Klopp: Liverpool's 'brilliant' 2019 is just a building block Arteta 'hopes' Xhaka won't leave in January Arteta: We will have to help Leno Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to Milan More Videos Mourinho: Points gap in the Champions League chase is draining for Spurs Sarri laments Juve's laziness in attack Griezmann is starting to understand the Barcelona way - Valverde Rudiger's having scans on broken ribs - Mourinho Lampard speaks of respect for Tottenham boss Mourinho Jurgen Klopp: I may be older, but I'm calmer Klopp lost for words over sensational Liverpool Messi will retire and then Mane, Van Dijk and I can win Ballon d'Or - Alisson