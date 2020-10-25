Football Videos

The story of El Clasico - Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 3-1 at Camp Nou on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 October, 2020 09:36 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 October, 2020 09:36 IST
El Clasico - Lionel Messi to end goal drought?
Real players fully support me - Zidane
Lionel Messi's best goals in El Clasico
Vinicius could feature alongside Kane - Mourinho
 More Videos
Zidane takes responsibility for Real Madrid's shock defeat
United boss Solskjaer hails Rashford after winner at PSG
Ozil's Arsenal exile a complete waste - Wenger
Ronaldo doing well after positive coronavirus test, says Portugal coach
Marcus Rashford says receiving MBE award a 'proud moment'
WATCH: Five years of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool legacy
Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat
Five Things: Liverpool so superior when it comes to shots